Richmond police seek whereabouts of missing man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are searching for a man last seen on Friday, Nov. 13.

Authorities say Gregory L. Lewis left his residence in the 2700 block of Semmes Avenue. According to police, he is likely operating a beige 2007 Buick Lucerne with the license plate WTG-3341.

“The vehicle was last seen the same day at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Interstate-95 in Fairfax County, headed back towards Richmond,” police said in a release.

Lewis stands 6-feet-tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (804) 814-4233 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.