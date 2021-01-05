Richmond police seeking answers after woman shot on New Year’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help gathering information about a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, Richmond Police officers responded to the Swansboro neighborhood near the 00 block of East 19th Street for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Now, police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting or saw anything suspicious in the area between Hull and Decatur streets to call Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.