RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a homicide at a convenience store in Richmond this month.

Taron Irby, 29, of Richmond (Photo by Richmond Police Department)

Detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a shooting and stabbing that occurred at 8:34 p.m. on Monday, July 11 at the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard.

Officers responded to James Food Store for the report of a shooting. One adult man, 29-year-old Taron Irby, of Richmond, was found inside the store. He was down and unresponsive when officers arrived.

Irby was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent stab wounds. Two other adult men were found with gunshot wounds.

One of the shooting victims was considered to have life-threatening injuries and the other was not considered life threatening. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone who can identify the person of interest or anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.