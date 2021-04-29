Richmond police seeking other suspects in Belt Atlantic Apartments mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police arrested and charged three men in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the city’s Southside. But the department says they are still seeking more suspects.

A spokesperson could not confirm with 8News how many people the department is still looking for; however, said “suspects are still sought.”

This comes one day after RPD arrested and charged Donald Hemmings, 22, Shyheem Martin, 23, and Shamondrick Perry, 19, for their connection to the shooting that claimed the life of a young mother and her 3-month-old daughter and sent three additional victims to the hospital. All three men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Additional charges are pending.

Police identified the victim who was killed during the shooting as 30-year-old Sharnez Hill. Her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah Hill, was also shot and died later at the hospital.

A 29-year-old woman and two young girls, ages 11 and 15, were also shot during the incident and remain in stable condition.

Authorities believe the gunmen were targeting a single apartment but ended up striking the victims.

City leaders are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling (804) 780-1000.

