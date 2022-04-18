RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who burglarized a restaurant last week near Midlothian Turnpike.

The suspect was caught on camera at 12:52 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12. The man in the photo entered the restaurant on the 6300 block of Warwick Road. Police said the suspect stole cash and left through the rear of the building.

Anyone who may have information or knows the identity of this individual is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Osbourne at 804-646-1069 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.