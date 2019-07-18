Richmond Police: Shooting investigation underway on Fairfield Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway on Fairfield Avenue in Richmond after a man was found shot Thursday afternoon.

Police tell 8News they were called to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Fairfield Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Officers there found a male who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

“From initial reports it appears the injury is not considered life threatening,” police said.

Officers and detectives are on scene investigation. Stay with 8News for updates.