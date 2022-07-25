RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police saw a man speeding in his vehicle in Southside Richmond early Monday morning, but when they attempted to stop him, things quickly took a turn for the worse.

A man was seen speeding near the 200 block of east Ninth Street in Manchester at around 3:30 a.m. on July 25. The man behind the wheel, now identified as 20-year-old Dakari Reinhardt, ended up crashing his car.

Reinhardt then got out of his vehicle at the intersection of Commerce and Stockton and ran away. The officer tried to engage Reinhardt in a nearby alley-way and gunshots were exchanged. Both the officer and Reinhardt were shot in the encounter. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while Reinhardt had life-threatening injuries.

Richmond police held a press conference on Monday afternoon to discuss the incident.

“We have had our crash people take a look at it. It is not a pursuit. There is no indication that they blue-lighted or sirened the individual,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said.

According to police, Reinhardt has multiple warrants in Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico. Police are still investigating what caused the incident to escalate.

“We hope to determine that once we get a chance to interview him. So, hopefully he will come and be forthright and let us know,” Smith said.

Police said Reinhardt was shot in the upper-torso area, while the officer involved was shot in the upper-hip area.

“He (the officer) will be in the long haul to recovery, and we’ll be there with him,” Smith said.

Reinhardt is in the ICU being treated for his injuries. Officers found his handgun at the scene of the incident, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit your tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.