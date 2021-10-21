Richmond Police to monitor murals across the city after pair of vandalisms

A member of the 8News team saw that both sides of the tunnel had been vandalized on Thursday morning. “Patriot Front,” an American white supremacist group, was tagged on the mural. (Photo: 8News reporter Tyler Thrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The vandalism of the Arthur Ashe mural at Battery Park discovered on Thursday was one of two incidents reported to the Richmond Police Department this week.

The defacing of the colorful mural with white supremacist group tags caught people’s attention on Thursday morning. Earlier this week, a mural painted onto a building on Meadowbridge Road near Brookland Park Boulevard was also vandalized.

Police said the markings on both were “similar.”

“Hate will not be tolerated in Richmond”, said Police Chief Gerald M. Smith. “We are asking for the public’s help by being another set of eyes on the murals and monuments of Richmond.”

The police department said all monuments and murals will be monitored across the city. These kind of crimes could result in felony charges if the damage is estimated to cost more than $1,000.

A police release states, “The RPD takes investigations of vandalism seriously.”

They ask that anyone with information, including photos or videos of the damage, call RPD at (804) 646-5100.