RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department plans to hold a press conference Friday to give updates on the investigation into the deadly shooting that occurred outside of the Altria Theater after a Richmond high school graduation ceremony in early June.

Police say the suspected gunman targeted 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Lorenzo “Renzo” Smith in response to an argument that occurred after the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony, shooting and killing the two amongst a crowd of recent graduates and their families outside of the Altria. Five other people in the crowd were shot as the events unfolded Tuesday, June 6, and were left to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, police identified 19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard as the suspected shooter. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the deaths of Jackson and Smith.

At 3 p.m. Friday, June 23, Interim Chief Rick Edwards plans to provide the public with a status update on the ongoing criminal investigation.

“The department understands the impact this incident has had on our community,” Richmond Police said in a release. “The purpose of the investigation is to establish the facts of what took place and deliver a solid case to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for prosecution. To be transparent, RPD will provide updated information based on evidence, understanding that this is still an open and ongoing investigation.”

The briefing will take place at the Richmond Police Department Headquarters.