Update 7:30 p.m.: An officer was injured and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three cars now have significant damage, and at least one man is in the hospital after a crash involving a Richmond police vehicle Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Laburnum Avenue. Heavy damage to the tree cars can be seen, as emergency personnel survey the wreckage.

Three cars in total were involved in the crash, the police SUV, a Mercedes, and a Subaru. The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

8News spoke to eyewitnesses at the scene who said the police vehicle was headed south on Chamberlayne with emergency lights on, when one car that was heading east on Laburnum Ave. collided with the SUV. Witnesses said that police had a green light and got out of their car to help any victims of the crash.

8News reached out to Richmond police for comment but has not yet received a response.