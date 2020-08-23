Richmond Police visit Gilpin neighborhood to help with grief after teen shot and killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department’s Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma team visited the Gilpin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon to check in on the community after Joseph Johnson, a local teenager was shot and killed on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

An adult man was shot during the same incident, he was left with non-life threatening injuries.

The RPD shared details of their visit on their Facebook page. The RESET team met with neighbors to offer condolences and assistance with anything they might need. Several School Resource Officers joined the group because they have personal connections with many of the children and teenagers in the neighborhood.

RPD officers, faith leaders and members from other organizations on the RESET team visit communities after traumatic events or if they are continuously impacted by ongoing crime.

The RPD Homicide Support Group is also available for those who have lost a loved one. Those interested in either service can reach out to the RPD Community Care team at RPDcares@richmondgov.com.