Richmond Police, VSP deny affiliation to ‘challenge coins’ seen on social media

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department and Virginia State Police have stated that they are “not affiliated in any way” with the coins depicting RPD and VSP officers circulating on social media.

In a statement on Saturday, RPD noted the ‘challenge coins’ were not requested or distributed by the department.

RPD claims to be unaware of who requested the coins and Chief Smith “vehemently opposes the false representation of these unsanctioned challenge coins.”

Virginia State Police have also responded to 8News’ inquiries of the origin of the two double-sided coins that contained derogatory language and other elements involving officers.

“The Virginia State Police does not condone either of these challenge coins, their images, the unauthorized use of the Department patch, or wording,” a VSP spokesperson said. “Virginia State Police Standards of Conduct policy requires an employee to seek prior approval in writing to the Superintendent before the production and distribution of a challenge coin associated with the Department. Permission was not requested nor granted by the Superintendent for either coin.”

Virginia State Police say they are not involved in any way with private companies responsible for producing the coins, and last fall VSP requested the involvement of the Attorney General and Secretary of the Commonwealth concerning the one company’s unlawful use of the Virginia State Seal.