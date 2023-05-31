RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is warning residents to stay vigilant of a repeated scam method threatening the community.

According to police, scammers are contacting people throughout the region and demanding money through cash transfer mobile apps, such as Venmo, PayPal, Apple Pay, Zelle, etc.

The scammers will often pose as law enforcement to convince their victims that the money is required to resolve legal issues like outstanding warrants or missed jury dates.

“The Richmond Police Department does not call individuals to collect fees, fines, or payments ordered by a court,” said a spokesperson with the department. “Call the applicable court district to verify warrants, jury information, fees, fines, or payments.”