RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is warning residents about a dramatic rise in motor vehicle thefts, as well as thefts from parked cars.

On Wednesday, the department held a command staff community walk in the Fan, starting at the intersection of Floyd Avenue and Meadow Street. Officers went door to door throughout the neighborhood, talking to residents about auto thefts and listening to their concerns.

“[Vehicle] owners are waking up in the morning to head out to work and they’re noticing that the rear vent window is busted out and then when they go to start the car, the ignition column is all in disarray,” said Lt. Marvin Marsh from the department’s third precinct.

The third precinct’s jurisdiction covers the areas between Virginia Commonwealth University and the Museum District to the west, including the Fan. Marsh said that, in 2022, the third precinct had around 60 car thefts. That’s a little over half of the 115 car thefts that have taken place there so far this year.

In October, 8News reported Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said the city was seeing a 74% increase in motor vehicle thefts this year compared to 2022.

“This has affected the city across the board,” Marsh said. “It’s very concerning, but it’s also a crime we feel that we can affect.”

Marsh added that, in some incidents, there are groups of people committing these crimes and that minors have been arrested in connection to some cases.

“We’re advising owners to continue to be vigilant in regards to locking their vehicles. Not leaving items out in plain view,” he said.

Because cars are being stolen at such an alarming rate in Richmond, especially for Kia and Hyundai owners, the police department is offering free steering wheel locks or clubs. Those interested in picking one up should call their local precinct.