RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Stewart branch in Richmond’s Museum District has been reopened after a week of closure.

A spokesperson with USPS originally told 8News that the cause of the closure was a carbon monoxide leak. However, a paper sign on the door of the building said the closure was due to electrical problems in need of repair.

8News reached out to USPS again for clarification. The “carbon monoxide leak” comments were walked back this afternoon as they confirmed the closure had been due to electrical repairs.

During the repairs, multiple customers expressed their frustrations to 8News as they were unable to access their mail. USPS reported that the mail had been moved to Westhampton Post Office on Glenburnie Road. However, residents who came by the branch on Floyd Avenue Tuesday told 8News that their mail was not at that location.

One customer 8News spoke with said they could not access their paychecks. Another customer could not pick up a passport for a trip. Other people were reportedly barred from dropping off voter registration forms.