The two people killed in the shooting were 18-year-old Shawn Jackson (Left) and his father, 36-year-old Lorenzo “Renzo” Smith (Right).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community members will come together Sunday evening for a prayer vigil to remember and mourn the loss of the two family recently members shot and killed at a high school graduation on June 6, and all the Richmond Public Schools students killed by gun violence this year.

The prayer vigil is scheduled at Forest Hill Park on Sunday, June 11 at 4:30 p.m.

The vigil was organized by “Queens Against Gun Violence.”

Last week, in the most recent display of gun violence involving RPS students in the city, Shawn Jackson, 18, and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, 36, were tragically killed outside the Altria Theater after police said an argument that took place just minutes following the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony.

Amari Ty-Jon Pollard, 19 of Henrico, was identified as the suspect, arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.