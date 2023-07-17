RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time ever, the City of Richmond has proclaimed July as Muslim American Heritage Month.

On Monday, July 17, Mayor Levar Stoney joined various members of the Central Virginia Muslim Community to talk about their experiences as Muslim Americans.

(Photo courtesy of the Office of Mayor Levar Stoney)

(Photo courtesy of the Office of Mayor Levar Stoney)

Many of the speakers shared personal stories about their culture and identity as well as their experiences in the face of adversity and Islamaphobia.

Following the roundtable, Stoney was joined by State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Powhatan), Ammar Ammonette of the Islamic Center of Virginia and Imam Michael of Masjid Bilal to proclaim the July as Muslim American Heritage Month.