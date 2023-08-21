RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents, city leaders and property owners shared concerns about proposed changes to how short-term rental accommodations — like Airbnb rentals and VRBOs — are operated.

For the first time in three years, the City of Richmond is revisiting its efforts to control the number of legal short-term rentals. The City’s proposal hopes to prevent overcrowding and keep long-term housing available for residents.

There are currently an estimated 5,000 short-term rental properties in the Richmond area.

On Monday, Aug. 21, dozens of people attending the Richmond Planning Commission’s meeting to have their voices heard on the topic. While some were in favor of the change, many others spoke out against the proposal, claiming it would make it difficult for owners to operate legally.

“We have something being done that hasn’t been done before and I’d like to see Richmond be progressive,” said Tyler Rackley, a local property manager and Airbnb host.

Rackley says he wants to see the City reconsider its primary residence requirement and improve enforcement.

“Right now, because of principal occupancy, it’s become an almost impossible task to prove you are a resident because of principal occupancy,” he said.

The City proposed that short-term rental owners who host in residential neighborhoods should live in the property for most of the year. However, rental owners in mixed-use areas would not be subject to this requirement.

Rackley says the City should focus on enforcing and regulating the laws that are already in place.

“That’s the million-dollar question, isn’t it?” he said. “How do we make sure that the regulations encourage operators to register and become compliant?”

The City says they are ready to look into additional resources to help with enforcement. The final vote will be in the hands of the City Council at a later date.