Richmond protester arrested last summer pleads no contest to reduced charges

Michaela G. Hatton (photo courtesy of Richmond police) and scene outside police headquarters (photo from Andrew Ringle via The CT.)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman found guilty of assaulting a Richmond police officer during a nighttime demonstration outside the Richmond Police Department’s headquarters last summer has pleaded no contest to reduced charges.

Michaela Hatton, 23, was originally charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and conspiracy to incite a riot.

The demonstration came on the 18th straight night of protests and demonstrations in Richmond following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Hatton’s charges were reduced to disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly. As part of her plea agreement, Hatton will have to complete 50 hours of community service, complete the Richmond Police Department’s month-long Citizens Police Academy, and write an essay that reflects on her decision to disparage a Richmond police officer in a Twitter post last August.