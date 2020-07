RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Market at 25th announced via Facebook they will be closed until Friday, July 17 for cleaning and sanitation. 8News learned that the closure is due to an employee of the market testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the market, their employee was tested on July 7 and learned of the positive result on Wednesday, July 15. The grocery store said they closed immediately following news of the result.