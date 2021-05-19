Hundreds of protestors in support of Palestine gather in Richmond Wednesday night; Capitol Square closed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of people gathered at Monroe Park Wednesday evening to stand in support of Palestine as a millennia-old conflict rages on in the Middle East.
Virginia Capitol Police announced around 6:16 p.m. that Capitol Square had been closed due to “protest activity.”
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Virginia Commonwealth University sent out an alert saying traffic had been impacted due to a large public assembly and advised people to avoid the area.
Protestors marched on east Broad street but were forced to go south towards Monroe Park by a police car blockade.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.