Richmond public housing properties pass federal inspections

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — Richmond public housing properties passed their federal inspections one year after receiving a failing grade.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) “delivered a solid performance on the latest inspection of public housing stock performed by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for Fiscal Year 2019,” according to a release from the offices of RRHA.

Last year, the city’s Hillside, Mosby and Fairfield developments all failed their federal inspections.

“This is an extraordinary achievement when considering the age of the public housing stock in Richmond VA, which is some of the oldest in the nation,” the release read.

The Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) inspection, taken annually, is calculated by the number of units managed by the public housing authority (PHA). RRHA has six housing communities with just under 4,000 units – Creighton, Fairfield, Gilpin, Hillside, Mosby and Whitcomb – in addition to the senior and multifamily housing.

“RRHA staff has worked extremely hard to achieve a passing physical inspection score on each of its sites. This is no small feat considering the properties are in dire need of revitalization and HUD has indicated that they are no longer providing adequate funding for capital improvements to PHAs.” RRHA Chief Executive Officer Damon E. Duncan

The purpose of the REAC inspection is to determine whether public housing units are decent, safe, sanitary, and in good repair. This inspection also verifies the level to which RRHA is maintaining its public housing in accordance with housing condition standards set by HUD.

Those who are not in the public housing industry won’t recognize that having two successful inspections of this kind back to back, within six months of the other, is very rare, not to mention time-consuming and labor-intensive. I am proud of the way that we all pulled together as a team to make it happen RRHA Public Housing Director Charles Williams

