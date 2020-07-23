Richmond Public Libraries going back to curbside pickup after staff exposed to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Libraries will be closing open spaces after some of their staff was exposed to COVID-19.

Libraries opened back up to the public on July 6 following all health guidelines, Director of Richmond Public Libraries, Scott Firestine said during a press conference with city leaders Wednesday.

However, staff at two locations were exposed to COVID-19.

“We’ve closed the locations on Hull Street and North Avenue and had the staff get tested, so far those tests have been coming back negative,” Firestine said.

The locations will remain closed for the next two weeks. In light of this, Richmond libraries will also be taking a step back and only offering curbside pickup.

Firestine said the libraries will continue to focus on trying to serve the community safely during this time when many parents are using their resources to teach their children.

Richmond residents can continue to request reading materials through the library website.

The director said this change could be in effect until Labor Day.