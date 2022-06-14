RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Library has announced nine cooling stations open to the public this summer at the organization’s various branches across the city.

The stations serve to provide shelter to those hoping to escape the sun as we head deeper into summer. A new Richmond resident, Justin Willis, stopped by the Richmond Main Library site today to get his bearings and cool off from the sun.

“I was able to cool off and get me some nice water,” Willis said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 658 people die from heat-related health concerns every year. Willis said it is important for community members to have these types of resources, especially in cases of extreme heat.

“There are people who really need it at the time,” Willis said. “You never know what people are going through at the time and to be able to stop have a soft drink and to be able to you know get some cooling air going on it helps out a lot.”

Another Richmonder, Robert Gregory, said he visits the library nearly every day.

“It’s the best place to get cool air and the word is refreshing,” Gregory said.

Gregory noted how accessibility and security are primary factors of the library cooling stations’ appeal.

“Gives you peace of mind,” Gregory said.

These sites are located across the city and are open to the public until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Locations include: