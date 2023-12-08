RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Library received a record grant to be used for Central Virginia’s only Memory Lab.

The Richmond Public Library was awarded $900,000 by the Mellon Foundation, a private foundation providing grants to support communities through the power of the arts and humanities. The grant will be used to expand and modernize the library’s Memory Lab.

Chris Peterson, key Library Board of Trustee, said the grant competition was challenging as the foundation “demanded a lot in terms of a clear vision and rigorous implementation of plans.”

The library’s Memory Lab is located at the Main Richmond Public Library on East Franklin Street. The lab serves as a way for Richmond residents and communities to preserve fragile documents, old photos and memories by digitizing them for long-time preservation and sharing.

According to Peterson, this is the largest grant the library has received. The funds from the grant will be spread over a five-year period to preserve historic documents digitally.

The following historic documents will be searchable online by the end of the grant’s timeline:

local clubs

civic organizations

almanacs

yearbooks

photos

unusual and out of print periodicals

ephemera — collectable memorabilia

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney weighed in on advancement plans for the lab and cited the need to have transparent conversations about history.

“Now is the time to expand and deepen knowledge around Richmond history and have open conversations about how to build a better future for our city.” Mayor Stoney said. “To do so requires that we acknowledge that historically underserved Black communities risk major losses of personal, historical, and cultural documents. With this critical grant for Richmond Public Library, all Richmonders will be able to add their voices to the record, readily preserving family legacies for the generations to come.”