RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On your mark, get set, go! It’s almost time for this year’s Summer Reading Program with the Richmond Public Library (RPL).

From June 10 to Aug. 5, community members of all ages are invited to kick off their summer with reading, activities, special events and prizes.

How can I participate?

To start off the event series, pop into your local Richmond Public Library branch and pick up a reading calendar, then, start reading! Once you’ve read for 15 minutes or more in one day, color in that day on the calendar. After 10 boxes are colored in, participants are asked to bring the calendar back to any Richmond Public Library branch, or to the Richmond Public Schools Lit Limo, and enter for a chance to win a grand prize!

You can also register for the summer reading program and download the calendar here. You can repeat this process as many times as you wish before the summer reading program ends on Aug. 5.

What can I win?

Grand prizes include tickets to the Byrd Theatre, a family membership to the Children’s Museum of Richmond, a $150 gift card to the Tech Exchange, and a chance to throw out the opening pitch with Ripple at a Flying Squirrels game — just to name a few.

The winners of the Summer Reading Program will be announced at the Summer Reading Finale on Saturday, August 5 at Maymont.

What else is there?

The Richmond Public Library’s Summer Reading Program also includes activities and events for the whole family. Check out a list of events below, and find more information online here.

Richmond Public Library. (Photo credit: Rachel Keller / 8News)

Summer Reading Kickoff: Saturday, June 10

Belmont Branch — 1 to 3 p.m. Come kick off Summer Reading 2023: All Together Now in front of Belmont by joining in creating a community art piece using spray bottle painting.

1 to 3 p.m. Come kick off Summer Reading 2023: All Together Now in front of Belmont by joining in creating a community art piece using spray bottle painting. Broad Rock Branch — 1 to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of Summer Reading 2023 at Broad Rock’s dance party! There will be music, food, games, and fun for everyone.

1 to 3 p.m. Celebrate the start of Summer Reading 2023 at Broad Rock’s dance party! There will be music, food, games, and fun for everyone. Main Library — 11 to 2 p.m. Grab your Summer Reading Calendar, enjoy snacks and make crafts!

11 to 2 p.m. Grab your Summer Reading Calendar, enjoy snacks and make crafts! West End Branch — 10 to 1 p.m. Visit West End for some special treats and activities to celebrate the first day of RPL’s Summer Reading Program 2023. Storytime will be at 10:15 a.m., arts and crafts stations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and special guest Ripple will stop by!

RippleCon on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At this event, you can meet fantasy and comic book authors and cosplay creators, as well as buying merchandise from local artists. You can learn a new game and participate in a cosplay contest, then show off your skills in the Super Smash Bros. tournament. The event is for all ages. Go to rvalibrary.info/RippleCon for more information. Located at the Main Library.

AWARE Animal Rescue

Ducks, opossums, small critters and snakes — you can see Virginia wildlife that has been rescued and rehabilitated at this event.

June 12 – Main Library at 11 a.m.

– Main Library at 11 a.m. June 12 – Westover Hills Branch at 2 p.m.

– Westover Hills Branch at 2 p.m. July 10 – West End Branch at 11 a.m.

– West End Branch at 11 a.m. July 10 – Belmont Branch at 2 p.m.

– Belmont Branch at 2 p.m. July 17 – Hull Street Branch at 11 a.m.

– Hull Street Branch at 11 a.m. July 17 – Ginter Park Branch at 2 p.m.

– Ginter Park Branch at 2 p.m. July 29 – East End Branch at 2 p.m.

– East End Branch at 2 p.m. August 1 – North Avenue Branch 11 a.m.

– North Avenue Branch 11 a.m. August 1 – Broad Rock Branch at 2 p.m.

Cake Pop Sensations! With Victoria’s Kitchen

Beat the heat while having some cake pop fun! Ages six to 12. Registration is required. Visit the online calendar to register.

June 14 – Broad Rock Branch at 3:30 p.m.

– Broad Rock Branch at 3:30 p.m. June 20 – West End Branch at 4 p.m.

– West End Branch at 4 p.m. June 26 – East End Branch at 11 a.m.

– East End Branch at 11 a.m. June 27 – Ginter Park Branch at 2 p.m.

– Ginter Park Branch at 2 p.m. July 18 – Belmont Branch at 3 p.m.

– Belmont Branch at 3 p.m. July 20 – Main Library at 11 a.m.

– Main Library at 11 a.m. July 21 – North Avenue at 11 a.m.

– North Avenue at 11 a.m. July 28 – Hull Street Branch at 10:30 a.m.

– Hull Street Branch at 10:30 a.m. August 2 – Westover Hills Branch at 4 p.m.

Chris Campbell

Chris Campbell is a popular children’s ventriloquist, singer and songwriter! You can enjoy a live, interactive concert at the following locations.

June 15 – Hull Street Branch at 10:30 a.m.

– Hull Street Branch at 10:30 a.m. June 27 – Belmont Branch at 3 p.m.

– Belmont Branch at 3 p.m. June 28 – Broad Rock Branch at 3:30 p.m.

– Broad Rock Branch at 3:30 p.m. June 29 – Main Library at 11 a.m.

– Main Library at 11 a.m. June 30 – North Avenue Branch at 11 a.m.

– North Avenue Branch at 11 a.m. July 18 – West End Branch at 3:30 p.m.

– West End Branch at 3:30 p.m. July 19 – Westover Hills Branch at 4 p.m.

– Westover Hills Branch at 4 p.m. July 24 – East End Branch at 11 a.m.

– East End Branch at 11 a.m. July 26 – Ginter Park Branch at 3 p.m.

Summer Reading Finale on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Celebrate the end of our Summer Reading Program at Maymont Farm near the petting zoo. There will be games, crafts, Kona Ice and drawings for the Summer Reading Program Grand Prizes. The event is for all ages.