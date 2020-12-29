Richmond Public Library suspends certain services amid rising COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Library will not be allowing computer use or offering notary services for the foreseeable future. The library system says they have made this decision due to increased COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations.

The library locations will continue to offer books through their curbside services. To check what services each library location is offering, click here.

Richmond Public Library will continue to update the public as service offerings change.

