RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Library will not be allowing computer use or offering notary services for the foreseeable future. The library system says they have made this decision due to increased COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations.
The library locations will continue to offer books through their curbside services. To check what services each library location is offering, click here.
Richmond Public Library will continue to update the public as service offerings change.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Residents left without answers as they wait weeks for packages
- Norfolk father dies in Christmas day crash in Georgia caused by drunken driver, authorities say
- Family of 14-year-old shot in face at Don Carter Lanes praying for full recovery
- EXCLUSIVE: Insurance company reverses decision on eight-month-old’s surgery for ear implants
- Richmond Public Library suspends certain services amid rising COVID-19 cases