Richmond Public Library suspends certain services amid rising COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Library will not be allowing computer use or offering notary services for the foreseeable future. The library system says they have made this decision due to increased COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations.

The library locations will continue to offer books through their curbside services. To check what services each library location is offering, click here.

Richmond Public Library will continue to update the public as service offerings change.

Due to increased #COVID19 positivity rates & hospitalizations, we are suspending computer use & notary services at our libraries until further notice. We will continue to offer curbside services at all RPL locations. ⚠️🖨️📠📚❤️😷 https://t.co/MNnkmDhAXW pic.twitter.com/R2qtphYJ8Y — Richmond Public Library (@rvalibrary) December 28, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES: