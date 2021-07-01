Richmond public pools experiencing lifeguard shortages

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s hot, hot, hot! School is out and kids all over Richmond are ready to make a big splash in the city’s public pools.

One thing that might stand in their way though is a lack of lifeguards.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney attended “Splash Day” at the Hotchkiss Field Community Center which is home to one of Richmond’s seven public pools. Stoney and kids at the pool all jumped in together, with the mayor opting to wear a white button down shirt.











These facilities on average have only half the amount of lifeguards that they actually need. A lifeguard shortage means that less kids can enjoy the pool together. The maximum number of people allowed in the water at a time with one guard is only 25.

“After a long, dark year spent mostly apart, mostly indoors, the city of Richmond is ready for a bright summer,” Stoney said. “More lifeguards means more kids get to enjoy our pools, just like this, and that’s what we want.”

The city hopes to hired 20 additional lifeguards across the seven pools to help increase capacity.

Anyone interested in lifeguarding this summer is asked to apply online.