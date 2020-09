RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools are donating 300 desks to families and education pods in the community.

The desks are first come first serve and must be picked up. There is a limit of one desk per student, but organizations can take up to 20 of them.

People can pick up the desks from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Clark Springs Elementary School on 1101 Dance St, Richmond.

VISIT 8NEWS BACK TO SCHOOL HQ