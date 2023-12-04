RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public School Board members will attend their first meeting of December to discuss several items including an update on the RPS 200 Program.

The pilot program launched earlier this year, adding 20 instructional days to the school year’s 180-day calendar. Both participating schools — Fairfield and Cardinal Elementary — joined the pilot program in March.

New data will be presented at Monday evening’s meeting showing that both schools have improved their attendance records since starting the program.

Fairfield Elementary School’s average daily attendance improved by 2.4% from 2022 to 2023. Cardinal Elementary also saw marginal improvement, the school’s attendance improved by 0.7%.

Only one of the two schools saw a decrease in chronic absenteeism — Fairfield Elementary’s chronic absenteeism went from 36% last year to 22% this year. Cardinal Elementary School’s chronic absenteeism rates remained the same.

Richmond School Board Members will also discuss a proposal to extend the length of the school day for preschoolers. In previous meetings, school board members had considered extending the preschool day by one hour. However, school leaders are now recommending the day only be extended by 30 minutes.

Currently, preschool students arrive at school at 7:45 a.m. and are dismissed at 1:45 p.m.

These changes are being considered because the School Board says that the current school schedule is out of compliance with the Virginia Preschool Initiative.

According to the school board, the state mandates 5.5 instructional hours daily — or 990 hours yearly — not including lunch breaks. Richmond preschools currently operate with 5.15 instructional hours, which comes to 917 hours yearly.

To comply with state mandates, school leaders are now suggesting making dismissal times start at 2:15 p.m. as opposed to 1:45 p.m. Start times, however, would remain unchanged.

Monday’s meeting will start at 6 p.m. at River City Middle School. and will also be available via live stream.