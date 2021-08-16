Richmond School Board to vote on vaccine mandate for staff tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras wants all RPS employees to be fully vaccinated by October 1. It’s a mandate that he believes will keep staff, students and families safe from COVID-19 this upcoming school year.

Kamras is expected to make the recommendation at tonight’s school board meeting. However, the final decision lies with the board.

Under this recommendation, all RPS employees would have to show proof of vaccination to the Talent Office by Oct. 1. According to school documents, failure to comply would result in disciplinary action — including losing their job.

Kamras said there will be exemptions to the mandate, including religious and medical. However, those situations will be granted on a case-by-case basis.

This recommendation comes as coronavirus cases continue to climb across Virginia. According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, cases have climbed consistently since July, with new daily cases now exceeding 2,000.

The concern for the superintendent comes with Richmond’s vaccination rate, which is hovering around 50%.

In a release earlier this month, Kamras said that he understands some staff may be hesitant but he feels they have “a collective obligation as a school division to do everything humanly possible to protect the health and safety of our students and staff.”

School board member Jonathan Young responded by saying that while he got vaccinated as soon as he could, he doesn’t support a requirement for employees.

“I encourage everyone to get the shot but to adopt a big-brother government mandate constitutes a gross abuse of persons’ civil liberties,” Young said.

Monday night’s school board meeting is slated for 6 p.m.

For a look at the full recommendation, click here.