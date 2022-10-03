RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Input from Richmond Public School teachers could lead to a change in the division’s reading curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade.

Nearly 1,000 teachers weighed in on Richmond Public Schools’ K-8 math, science and reading curriculum from Sept. 12-26 for a survey conducted by the school district. The survey asked about the programs used by the division to teach students the core subjects.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras will present the survey results during the school board’s Monday meeting. According to the survey results, most said they would continue to use the division’s math and science curricula in some form but with flexibility for teachers.

But of the 418 teachers who responded about the reading curriculum, 215 said they would stop using the district’s reading curriculum.

K-8 Curriculum Survey Results: Update for the Richmond City School Board

Here’s a breakdown of the survey results and what Kamras’ administration is recommending:

Reading

Richmond Public Schools uses curricula from EL Education for English language arts. Four hundred and eighteen teachers responded to the division’s survey about its use, 24 said it should continue as is, 179 said it should continue to be used “with flexibilities” and 215 who said it should stop being used.

With a slight majority calling for the end of its use, the school district is recommending that a task force made up of ten teachers, two administrators, two coaches and two academic office staff members be established by Nov. 15 to work with teachers and the Virginia Department of Education — which must approve any curriculum change from RPS.

The task force would recommend two options to the Richmond School Board by Jan. 15, 2023:

pursue an alternative curriculum that meets the requirements of the Virginia Literacy Act and Richmond Public Schools’ memorandum of understanding

continue with EL Education but make additional substantive adjustments to the curriculum to address teacher concerns

There were some positive teacher responses to EL, including comments saying it “exposes students to interesting content and text.” But many teachers responded that it had no key strengths, adding that it could be improved to align with SOL standards and that the readings “are not culturally relevant to RPS teachers and student population.”

Math and Science

Most teachers said they would continue Eureka for Virginia for RPS’ math curriculum and Amplify for science curriculum but with flexibilities.

Kamras’ administration will recommend that RPS “stay the course with these two curricula work with administrators, coaches, and teachers to reiterate that teachers are free to make adjustments as they see fit for their students and will not be disciplined in any way for doing so.”

The district also recommends creating task forces — made up of ten teachers, two administrators, two coaches and two academic office staff members no later than Nov. 15 — for each to work with teachers on changes based on their feedback.