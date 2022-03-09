RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools has the worst dropout rate of any public school district in Virginia. According to the state department of education, Richmond has held the unfortunate title and top slot five times in the last decade and had the second-worst dropout rate four times.

With school bells ringing once again in Richmond, and the pandemic’s worst behind us with students now back in class, 8News reviewed state attendance data.

Richmond Schools is seeing increasing chronic absenteeism among students — defined by pupils missing 10% or 18 days of class — but they have also maintained a relatively high rate of dropouts.

“Our dropout rate is unacceptable,” Superintendent Jason Kamras told 8News Wednesday.

Despite the concerning trend, “it’s something that we improved rather significantly last year,” Kamras said.

Richmond’s public school dropout rate fell from 23% of high schoolers in 2020 to 15%.

“We have demonstrated significant growth over the past couple of years,” Kamras said. State records, however, present a different perspective based on how many years are reviewed.

Dropouts have decreased 9% since a recent high in 2019 when the dropout rate was 24%. But compared to a decade ago, today’s rate is roughly the same. Just 3% less than an 18% dropout rate.

Dropout data according to the Virginia Department of Education

“We are investing a great deal of time, money and effort into improving it,” Kamras said about the dropout rates.

Improvements have recently included ¡Con Ganas!, a program designed to help Latino students who are increasingly dropping out.

It’s not immediately known how much or how long it may take for Richmond Schools to improve their rough track record.