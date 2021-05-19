Richmond Public Schools announces high school graduation ceremony dates

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools has announced dates and times for its high school graduation ceremonies.

Two weeks ago, RPS announced that it would be holding its graduation ceremonies at the Diamond.

Here are when the graduations will take place:

  • June 21
    • 9 a.m. — Huguenot High School
    • 4 p.m. — Open High School
    • 7 p.m. — John Marshall High School
  • June 22
    • 9 a.m. — Armstrong High School
    • 1 p.m. Richmond Community High School
  • June 23
    • 9 a.m. — George Wythe High School
    • 4 p.m. — Franklin Military Academy
    • 7 p.m. — Thomas Jefferson High School

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events