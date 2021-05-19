Richmond Public Schools announces high school graduation ceremony dates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools has announced dates and times for its high school graduation ceremonies.
Two weeks ago, RPS announced that it would be holding its graduation ceremonies at the Diamond.
Here are when the graduations will take place:
- June 21
- 9 a.m. — Huguenot High School
- 4 p.m. — Open High School
- 7 p.m. — John Marshall High School
- June 22
- 9 a.m. — Armstrong High School
- 1 p.m. Richmond Community High School
- June 23
- 9 a.m. — George Wythe High School
- 4 p.m. — Franklin Military Academy
- 7 p.m. — Thomas Jefferson High School