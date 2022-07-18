RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – School board members with Richmond Public Schools are finalizing two options for the new bus depot after a devastating fire broke out at the old facility in June, which impacted up to five buses.

A two-alarm fire broke out at the Richmond Public School’s bus depot on the morning of June 29th, damaging two buses beyond repair according to the Richmond Fire Department

The two options for the new garage are:

A location on East 6th Street in Richmond

A location on West Hundred Road in Chester

The Richmond facility would cost nearly $5,000 a month, but ultimately will be closer to the school district. The garage has four bays – only half the amount the previous depot on Chamberlayne Avenue had.

The West Hundred Road location in Chester would cost nearly $17,000 per month but has ten garage bays, offering more space for bus repair.

RPS School Board member Jonathan Young said he doesn’t think the Chester location is the preferred option.

“Chester is just entirely too far for our buses to be driving for all of the maintenance that is requisite for our fleet. You’ve got to have a facility open and ready to go, especially in time for day one of the school year,” Young said.

Young said the Richmond facility could be ready to go by the start of the school year in August.

