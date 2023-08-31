RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools (RPS) has announced its plan to improve safety at after-school academic or athletic events.

According to a Thursday, Aug. 31 release from the school district, the following rules will be in place at all future games and ticketed events organized by RPS:

Ticket sales have been reduced and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All game tickets must be purchased in advance through GoFan . There will be no ticket sales at the gate.

. There will be no ticket sales at the gate. No re-entry will be permitted.

No bags, of any kind, will be permitted into the stadium. A clear gallon-sized, zip-lock bag may be used for personal care items for infants. RPS will not provide these zip-lock bags; they must be brought by the attendee.

All persons including spectators, band members, cheerleaders, and football players from the opposing team will be subject to search and security screening.

No outside food or drinks will be permitted, including water bottles.

Spectators must exit the premises immediately following the conclusion of the game.

RPS says attendees can still carry personal items into events in their pockets. Seat cushions and blankets will be allowed but they are subject to a search and may not be carried in a bag. Additionally, athletes participating in events may bring their athletic bag, but those bags will also be subject to a search.

“Candidly, it’s a sad state of affairs when high school sporting events have to adopt these kinds of measures,” said RPS board member Jonathan Young in response to the new safety protocols. “But we would be highly irresponsible to not given the very real threats to our athletes and attendees.”

These rule changes were made in response to a shooting at Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony at the Altria Theatre in June. 18-year-old graduating senior Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Renzo Smith, were both killed in the shooting.

The shooting also resulted in the creation of a 15-point safety, improvements and enhancements plan, which was outlined by Superintendent Jason Kamras and introduced by school safety officials on July 10.