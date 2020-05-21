Richmond Public Schools considering two options for reopening plan

Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said Thursday that the district is considering two options for reopening while awaiting further guidance from state education officials.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said Thursday that the district is considering two options for reopening while awaiting further guidance from state education officials.

Kamras addressed Richmond Public Schools’ plan during Mayor Levar Stoney’s briefing on the city’s coronavirus response.

“We are, of course, in the process of planning for reopening. Both a virtual opening, a physical opening and other varieties of those two,” Kamras said. “My understanding is that, next week the state will put out guidance in terms of phased reopening of schools and once that is out, we of course here in Richmond will have more to say about how we will be approaching that.”

