Breaking News
RPD: 18-year-old from Midlothian dies after crash with GRTC bus

Richmond Public Schools considering two options for reopening plan

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said Thursday that the district is considering two options for reopening while awaiting further guidance from state education officials.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said Thursday that the district is considering two options for reopening while awaiting further guidance from state education officials.

Kamras addressed Richmond Public Schools’ plan during Mayor Levar Stoney’s briefing on the city’s coronavirus response.

“We are, of course, in the process of planning for reopening. Both a virtual opening, a physical opening and other varieties of those two,” Kamras said. “My understanding is that, next week the state will put out guidance in terms of phased reopening of schools and once that is out, we of course here in Richmond will have more to say about how we will be approaching that.”

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events