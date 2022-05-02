RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chief Operating Officer of Richmond Public Schools, Alana Gonzalez, has submitted her resignation, according to sources familiar with the school board.

Kamras announced Gonzalez’s resignation in an email sent out to the RPS Board members and staff.

“Despite my best efforts to retain her, [Gonzalez] felt she could not effectively perform her duties given the current political climate, in which she has felt harassed, undermined and demeaned,” Kamras said in the email. “I am working on a plan to manage her portfolio once she leaves, but do want to be clear that many operational projects will be delayed, as the team is already stretched to the breaking point.”

Such operational projects could include the reconstruction of the new George Wythe and the renovation of William Fox Elementary.

The School Board will hold a meeting tonight to discuss some of these projects — some of which have already been delayed several times.

Gonzalez’s resignation will take effect on May 20.