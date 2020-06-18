Richmond Public Schools distributes $1M meals to students, families

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Since closing in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Richmond Public Schools (RPS) says they have prepared and distributed more than $1 million meals to families.

According to RPS, the division averages 13,000 meals served per day at 56 school and mobile distribution sites throughout Richmond.

Personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning materials, books, art kits, and family supplies, including diapers and hygiene kits, have also been available for families at the distribution sites, the school district says.

“This milestone is absolutely remarkable and a true testament to how the RPS family has come together in this difficult time to support one another,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “We are forever grateful to our nutrition workers, custodians, bus drivers, volunteers and so many others for being on the frontlines everyday and making sure our students had access to nutritious meals.”

RPS also thanked the more than 4,000 volunteers who have helped with distribution. Anyone interested in volunteering opportunities throughout the summer may click here.

For more information about RPS’ summer meal distribution program, click here.

