RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond students, teachers and families are gathering for a celebration of the arts this weekend.

The annual Richmond Public Schools (RPS) Fine Arts Festival is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Huguenot High School, located at 7945 Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond’s Southside.

The festival will feature several performances from groups including the All-City Elementary Choir and All-City Marching Band, as well as artwork from students representing all RPS K-12 schools.

More information about the festival can be found on the RPS Fine Arts Instagram page.