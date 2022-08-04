RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mark your calendar, Richmond Public Schools is holding a supply drive ahead of when school returns to session on August 29.

The fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Drive will take place Thursday, August 11 at the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond.

The goal of the event is to collect enough backpacks and school supplies for 50,000 students across Central Virginia.

Thursday’s event is only for donation drop-off, students in need will be able to receive the supplies once school begins.