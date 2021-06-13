Richmond Public Schools holding conversations for families about reopening plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is set to hold its next round of community conversations regarding health and safety in regards to reopening schools in the fall.

The first event took place virtually on Sunday for families on the northside, and two of the next three events planned for this week will be virtual as well. Those virtual discussions will be on Monday, June 14 from 6-7 p.m. for families in the west end and Tuesday, June 15 from 6-7 p.m. for east end families.

One in-person meeting is planned for those on the southside. That will happen on Thursday, June 17 from 6-7 p.m. at Metropolitan African American Baptist Church on 5263 Warwick Road.

For more information about the conversations, head on over to the RPS website.