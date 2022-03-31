RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In accordance with the tornado warning issued for the Richmond area, many schools and businesses are sheltering in place.

School Closures

In a tweet sent at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, Richmond Public School Superintendent Kamras said that all schools in the district are sheltering accordingly and all transportation is on hold. He did not specify how long the district plans to hold the students for.

Buses are being held at this time in Chesterfield as well. According to Shawn Smith, students in “affected areas” are sheltering in place. All afternoon and evening school activities are cancelled as well.

“Students, faculty and staff are sheltering in place inside our schools,” said a tweet from Hanover County Public Schools. “They will remain in place until the warning is lifted.”

Henrico County Public Schools are no longer sheltering in place, but school bus service is running about 30 minutes behind. All after-school activities have been cancelled.

Powhatan High School and Powhatan Middle School are holding students for an unspecified amount of time. Parents are asked to expect delays on bus service for all grade levels.

John Tyler Community College Midlothian Campus have been told to move to a severe weather shelter.

The University of Richmond announced in a tweet that students and faculty are sheltering in place as well.

Tornado Sirens sounding in Henrico County. (Video courtesy of Hugh Elwood)

Other Closures

The GRTC Customer Service Center will be closed until the warning expires.

An Amtrak train has stopped along Route 76 near Monument Avenue in Richmond.

Seven flights out of Richmond International Airport have been cancelled. There is no conformation as to whether the cancellations are due to severe weather but most are in the path of the storm.

Staff, volunteers and customers are sheltering in place at Richmond SPCA as well. They announced in a tweet that their veterinary hospital will resume appointments when it is safe to do so.