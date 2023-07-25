RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Celebrate back-to-school with Richmond Public Schools (RPS) at its fourth annual Summer Fest.

RPS will be hosting this community event at the new Richmond High School for the Arts — formerly George Wythe High School — at 4314 Crutchfield St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Students and families can speak with staff and receive resources for the 2023-2024 school year, including vaccination requirements and community partner information.

Flyer for the 4th annual Richmond Public Schools Summer Fest, which is happening on Saturday, July 29 at the new Richmond High School for the Arts. (Photo: RPS)

There will also be plenty of fun activities, including live music, children’s activities, art stations, and the “Lit Limo.” Food and drinks will be available to attendees.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact mediarelations@rvaschools.net.