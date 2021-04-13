Richmond Public Schools leaders propose in-person learning option for students this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public School Board got an update on the district’s plan for reopening this fall on Monday night.

The school district’s plan proposes that students returning to the classroom five days a week starting the second week of September. A fully virtual option is also on the table.

Parents would be able to switch between virtual and in-person but there are limitations based on grade level. Students in PK-8 whose selection is in-person learning would only be able to change to virtual at the end of a quarter. Students in 9 through 12 grade would only be able to switch at the end of the first semester.

Leaders also explain there are two back-up options if circumstances change throughout the school year.

In-person option 2A would split students in two groups and provide in-person learning alternating days. Option 2B would have students in the classroom alternating weeks.

Students and staff will have to answer a health screening before leaving home and students will have to wash their hands every two hours under the proposal.

If approved, the administration will also install HEPA infiltration units into all classrooms and common areas.

School leaders also explain there are opportunities for engagement so parents can get updates on the plan, and feel confident about whatever learning platform they choose.

Those engagement opportunities include four virtual community conversations, community walks, and regional community conversations.

To read the full proposal and learn more about engagement opportunities, click here.