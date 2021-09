RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Lit Limo will be returning for the 2021-22 school year.

The service’s new schedule goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 13. Deliveries will be Monday through Friday, and children up to 18 years old can receive a free book.

We are thrilled the @LitLimo will continue its journey delivering free books & learning activities to students this fall! Huge shoutout to @JudyDeichman, Rich Lit, & our school librarians for their awesome work! Check out the fall schedule! https://t.co/gv1RgVHJOJ #WeAreRPS pic.twitter.com/xrelEQCOC7 — Richmond Public Schools (@RPS_Schools) September 11, 2021

There are resources available for parents and guardians as well.

Students can also sign up for a Richmond Public Library card.