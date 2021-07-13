Richmond Public Schools looking for grocery delivery volunteers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is in need of volunteers to help with its grocery delivery program Thursday morning.

The program works to ensure that students and families have access to healthy and reliable meal options.

According to HandsOn Greater Richmond, volunteers provide no-contact food and supply delivery to as many as 10 families within a specific area of the City along a predetermined route. Each shift stars as early as 9:30 a.m., with volunteers picking up food at The Market at 25th in the East End.

Volunteers are needed through Oct. 31, 2021. Those interested in participating can contact Grady Hart for directions by clicking here.

Volunteer shifts end by about 12 p.m.

