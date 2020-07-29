Richmond Public Schools not allowing teachers to use their classrooms during reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public School teachers will not be permitted to teach from their classrooms, Superintendent Jason Kamras announced Tuesday, when the district begins the upcoming school year with online-only learning.

In his newsletter to RPS families, Kamras wrote that allowing in-classroom teaching “would undermine our commitment to doing everything humanly possible to safeguard the health and safety of our employees.”

“It’s quite possible that allowing in-classroom teaching would lead to several dozen adults being in a building at the same time,” Kamras wrote. “This would increase the risk of transmission precisely at a time when everyone is making extraordinary sacrifices to lower it.”

Kamras also cited concerns that in-classroom teaching would require other staff members to report to schools and increase costs for the school system, saying that Richmond schools needs to use “as much money as possible towards creating the very best virtual experience for our students.

The Richmond School Board voted more than two weeks ago to start the first semester of the school year virtually.

“I recognize that some of you will be very disappointed with this decision. I respect that, but humbly ask for your understanding and grace. Please also know that we’re working hard to ensure you have the tools you need to successfully teach from home,” Kamras added in his newsletter. “For example, every teacher will receive a ‘virtual teaching kit,’ which will include things like a document camera to help facilitate virtual instruction. We’ll also set up times for you to retrieve items from your classroom at various points during the year so you don’t have to bring every last resource home at one time. And we’ll be providing lots of training to help you make this transition.”