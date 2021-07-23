Richmond Public Schools offering free extended day programming for elementary schoolers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools announced it is offering free elementary school extended day programming for this upcoming school year.

The program will be for children in grades pre-k through fifth grade. It includes academic support for math and literacy, enrichment clubs, snacks and transportation.

The program will be offered Monday through Friday starting Sept. 20.

Families who are interested will need to fill out an online survey by Aug. 11. You can find that survey, along with more information, online here.