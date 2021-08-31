Richmond Public Schools offering up to $5k in additional pay for bus drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will reopen on Sept. 8 which will be the first time the district is open for in-person learning in over 500 days.

Superintendent Jason Kamras recognized that there is a shortage of bus drivers in the region and across the country during a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon. Kamras said that RPS is short 19 drivers.

To combat the shortage, Kamras announced a $4,000 retention bonus for existing bus drivers and a $4,000 recruitment bonus for drivers with a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). A$2,000 bonus will be available for those without a CDL and up to a $1,000 bonus for perfect attendance.

In total, RPS is offering up to $5,000 in additional compensation for bus drivers. They also offer eight-hour contracts including full benefits.

Kamras said he is working with colleagues to establish a non-compete policy to increase the pool and not move the pool from one part of the region to another.

“All of our kids no matter where they live need transportation to school,” Kamras said.